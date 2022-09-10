Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 5.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $42,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,853 shares of company stock worth $8,884,675 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

