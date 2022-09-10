Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EW opened at $97.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 970,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
