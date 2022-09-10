Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

