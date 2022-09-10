Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$63.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.27.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$62.48 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.56. The company has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 125.60%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.