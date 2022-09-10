Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.81. Enerplus shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 13,285 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ERF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

