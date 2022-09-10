Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 82,835 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

