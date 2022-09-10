Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Granahan Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Enphase Energy worth $136,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

