EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

