Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.43.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

