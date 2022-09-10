Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after buying an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

