Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.29. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44,268 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

