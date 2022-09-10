Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $60.75

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.75, but opened at $64.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,475,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

