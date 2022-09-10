Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.