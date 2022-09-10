Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

AQUA stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

