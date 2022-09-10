Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,250 at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,113.83.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

