Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $750,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

