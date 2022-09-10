First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.74.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.