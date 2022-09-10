First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.02

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.02 and last traded at $138.66, with a volume of 55052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.