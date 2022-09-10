First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 639.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,193.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.71 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

