Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.02. Forge Global shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 7,788 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
