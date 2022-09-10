Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $367,905,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

