Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,254,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

