Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $123.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.