Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,472 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

