Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

