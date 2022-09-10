Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,156 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 451,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 475,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 766,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 93,804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

