Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 766.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

