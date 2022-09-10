Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 3,784 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 3.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:VFVA opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.