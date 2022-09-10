Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 960 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 1.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

