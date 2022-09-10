Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

