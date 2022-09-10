Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.05 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

