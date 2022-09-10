Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

