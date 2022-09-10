Fortis Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 49,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.