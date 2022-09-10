Fortis Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.