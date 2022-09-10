Fortis Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

