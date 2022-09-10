Fortis Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.85 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.