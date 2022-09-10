Fortis Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

