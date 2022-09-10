Fortis Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

