Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

