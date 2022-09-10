Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,540 shares of company stock worth $847,523 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

SOFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.