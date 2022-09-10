Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,354,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.