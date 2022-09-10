Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.85 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

