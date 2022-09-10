Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.40 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.