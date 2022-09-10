Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 6.8 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.