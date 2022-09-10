Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 164,102 Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF makes up 3.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 2.86% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PXI opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.