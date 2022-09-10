Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.