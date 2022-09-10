Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 1.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.