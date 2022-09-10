Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.