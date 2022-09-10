Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

