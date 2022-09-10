Fortis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $146.40 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

